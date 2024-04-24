Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

A Tulsa man was arrested on Wednesday and is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl. The probable cause affidavit said the victim told Dubose her age back in December and that he knew she was riding the bus home from school.

By: David Prock, News On 6

Police say Caleb Dubose, 23, was riding a bus on March 5 with the victim and the two went to an abandoned house and had sex. The probable cause affidavit said the victim told Dubose her age back in December and that he knew she was riding the bus home from school.

The affidavit states, that the victim was able to pick Debose out of a photo lineup and police were able to get a warrant for a DNA sample. On Monday, the warrant was issued and police collected a swab from Debose to compare to the victim's sexual assault exam which was taken the day after the alleged assault.

The report from police said that Dubose told investigators that he did have sex with the victim and that he thought the girl was 15.

He was booked into jail on Wednesday on a 25,000 dollar bond and is facing a charge of first-degree rape of a victim under 14 years old.