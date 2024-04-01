2 Shot, Killed In Pickup Truck In Tulsa; Suspect In Custody

Monday, April 1st 2024, 10:14 am
Two people were found dead inside a pickup truck in Tulsa on Saturday, March 30, according to police.
Officers said they responded to a shooting at a mobile home park near Admiral and 121st E. Ave. around 11:05 p.m. Saturday.
When police arrived at the scene, they said they found Luis Garcia and Jose Garcia-Reyes dead inside of a pickup truck that was parked in the middle of the street. Through their investigation, officers said they learned there was an altercation in the mobile home park over a truck blocking the street.
At one point, 23-year-old Elwyn Lopez came out of a nearby home and approached the truck the victims were in, police said. Lopez fired multiple shots into the truck, killing Garcia and Garcia-Reyes, police said.
Elwyn Lopez was arrested for two counts of 1st Degree Murder, according to police.
April 1st, 2024
April 2nd, 2024
April 2nd, 2024
April 2nd, 2024
April 2nd, 2024
April 2nd, 2024
April 2nd, 2024