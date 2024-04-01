2 Shot, Killed In Pickup Truck In Tulsa; Suspect In Custody

Two people were found dead inside a pickup truck in Tulsa on Saturday, March 30, according to police.

Officers said they responded to a shooting at a mobile home park near Admiral and 121st E. Ave. around 11:05 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they found Luis Garcia and Jose Garcia-Reyes dead inside of a pickup truck that was parked in the middle of the street. Through their investigation, officers said they learned there was an altercation in the mobile home park over a truck blocking the street.

At one point, 23-year-old Elwyn Lopez came out of a nearby home and approached the truck the victims were in, police said. Lopez fired multiple shots into the truck, killing Garcia and Garcia-Reyes, police said.

Elwyn Lopez was arrested for two counts of 1st Degree Murder, according to police.