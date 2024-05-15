Arrest Made In Fatal Muldrow Stabbing

A man is in custody after a woman was found stabbed to death in Muldrow on Monday.

By: News On 6

A man is in custody for a deadly stabbing this week in Muldrow.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they were called to a disturbance Monday and found Nekaita Nance, 55, dead at the scene with a stab wound. Muldrow Police spoke with Matthew Whitfield, 34, who was at the scene on the day of the homicide.

After an investigation by OSBI agents, Whitfield was arrested and booked into the Sequoyah County Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge.