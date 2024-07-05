Man Hospitalized, Found Shot In The Chest Inside Tulsa Home

A Tulsa man was taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound to the chest Friday morning. Police say there were three other people in the home at the time including an infant.

By: David Prock, News On 6

A Tulsa man has been taken to the hospital after he was found shot inside a home near 50th Street North and Osage Drive on Friday morning.

According to TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg, the man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest by his family. Meulenberg said three other people, including an infant, were in the home at the time. Police said that when officers arrived the victim told them he awoke to discover he had been shot, but claimed he did not know how it happened.

The man was taken to the hospital, and police are working with the other adults in the home to try and determine what happened.

