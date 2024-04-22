Movie Filmed In Oklahoma Explores Mental Health In Teenagers

Monday, April 22nd 2024, 9:01 am
"What Rhymes With Reason" is a faith-based film that explores mental health in teens. It was produced by Virgil Films and Reckless Abandonment Films.
The production was shot entirely in Oklahoma in 2023 and is described as a cross between the Goonies and The Breakfast Club.
Image Provided By: What Rhymes With Reason
It started streaming on Amazon on Feb. 6, 2024 and it was also an Amazon Top 10 Faith Movie. The film has won dozens of film festival awards, including Best Family and Children Film in the 2023 World Film Festival in Cannes.
Image Provided By: What Rhymes With Reason
Film director Kyle Roberts said that when he learned that suicide was the number one cause of teen deaths, he was inspired to make this film. Roberts joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about "What Rhymes With Reason."
Image Provided By: What Rhymes With Reason
Click here to learn more about the movie. | Click here for more information about youth mental health in Oklahoma.
April 22nd, 2024
April 22nd, 2024
April 22nd, 2024
April 22nd, 2024
April 22nd, 2024
April 22nd, 2024
April 22nd, 2024