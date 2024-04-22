Movie Filmed In Oklahoma Explores Mental Health In Teenagers

"What Rhymes With Reason" is a faith-based film that explores mental health in teens. Film director Kyle Roberts joins to talk more about why he was inspired to make this movie.

By: News On 6

"What Rhymes With Reason" is a faith-based film that explores mental health in teens. It was produced by Virgil Films and Reckless Abandonment Films.

The production was shot entirely in Oklahoma in 2023 and is described as a cross between the Goonies and The Breakfast Club.

Image Provided By: What Rhymes With Reason

It started streaming on Amazon on Feb. 6, 2024 and it was also an Amazon Top 10 Faith Movie. The film has won dozens of film festival awards, including Best Family and Children Film in the 2023 World Film Festival in Cannes.

Image Provided By: What Rhymes With Reason

Film director Kyle Roberts said that when he learned that suicide was the number one cause of teen deaths, he was inspired to make this film. Roberts joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about "What Rhymes With Reason."

Image Provided By: What Rhymes With Reason

Click here to learn more about the movie. | Click here for more information about youth mental health in Oklahoma.