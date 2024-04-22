Carver Middle School Students Design Electric Cars For Engineering Day

Students in Ms. Cox's seventh-grade class were tasked with turning water bottles, popsicle sticks, some wires and batteries into electric vehicles as part of their school's Engineering Day.

By: News On 6

-

Students at Carver Middle School had the chance to design and build electric cars as part of their school's Engineering Day.

Students in Ms. Cox's seventh-grade class were tasked with turning water bottles, popsicle sticks, some wires and batteries into electric vehicles.

Hannah Barki and her two classmates worked together to create their own car.

They individually mapped out their plans and agreed on a simple design.

The goal was for the car to function, but the girls took an extra step—they wanted to make it pretty.

The project was part of an engineering day where students from all over the country learn about STEM.

Along with building the cars, the students heard from experts in the field, including a NASA engineer.

The girls say they learned through trial and error and celebrated when things finally started to click.

Teamwork and a little creativity allowed this team to surge to success.