Family And Children's Services To Open New Clinic In North Tulsa

The CEO of Family and Children's Services said the new location will strengthen its ability to provide comprehensive outpatient mental health services and social support.

Family and Children's Services will be opening a new clinic in North Tulsa near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Apache in a few months.

Adam Andreassen, the CEO of Family and Children's Services, said its goal is to put people together when they're in a crisis. The new clinic will offer counseling and psychiatry care.

Although the development is still underway, there is a preview of how the building is expected to look.

Andreassen said they examined their services in the Tulsa metro and learned 27-percent of FCS clients have a North Tulsa address.

He said although their services are already being utilized in schools and they have a presence in North Tulsa, the new location will strengthen FCS's ability to provide comprehensive outpatient mental health services and social support.

"(There are) two things we get done when we open a new clinic. The first is a place for people to come to that hopefully isn’t as far away from them, is more convenient near a bus stop, things like that. So that people can come and find us without needing to go all the way across town to a new location. But the other thing about a community mental health center is that community mental health centers are about being in the community," Andreassen said.

Andreassen said there's a strong need for mental health services and they are happy to continue to grow.

