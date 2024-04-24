GolfSuites Tulsa Closes Doors Abruptly After Eviction

A golf entertainment venue shut down and was evicted on Tuesday. There has been quite a strong response to GolfSuites closing, and News On 6 was there as crews showed up to change the locks.

Estheisy Crowther and her friends spent Tuesday afternoon walking around the outside of GolfSuites in Jenks instead of playing a round as they'd planned.

“We're trying to go inside,” she said. “We had a reservation for 3:30, and it's closed.”

Crowther's husband tried to call GolfSuites, but no one answered.

"I made one for 12, and we couldn't come, and I made another one for 3:30, so I'm basically out 40 bucks," said Crowther.

Crowther and her group weren't the only ones disappointed.

“Just showed up and thought we'd shoot some golf balls, but they're closed, so I guess it's not happening today,” said Eric Friedel.

The property owner--Onefire Holding company-- the business enterprise of the Muscogee Creek Nation, released the following statement:

Today (April 23, 2024), the District Court for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation issued an order of eviction against GolfSuites Tulsa, LLC (GolfSuites) for breaching its lease agreement with the Riverwalk Crossing commercial property in Jenks. Riverwalk Crossing is owned by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Onefire Holding Company, LLC (Onefire), a business enterprise of the Nation, is the landlord for the property.

GolfSuites has operated at Riverwalk Crossing since 2019. Beginning in December 2022, Onefire made efforts to work with GolfSuites to maintain their tenancy, but ultimately, their inability to fulfill their lease obligations left Onefire with no option but to pursue eviction. In November 2023, due to GolfSuites’ noncompliance with the lease terms, Onefire was compelled to file a lawsuit in the Nation’s District Court seeking to recover possession of the leased property and fulfillment of outstanding financial obligations.

Onefire Interim CEO Debbie Severson said, “We value the relationships we have with our tenants at Riverwalk Crossing, and the economic contributions they bring to the local community are significant. However, Onefire also has a responsibility to the Nation and its Citizens to uphold sound business practices and principles in our management of Riverwalk Crossing.”





News On 6 also received a statement from GolfSuites' corporate office in Florida, which reads, in part, "While we're saying goodbye to Tulsa, our golf journey is far from over."

The message was upbeat and hinting at another announcement to come, but the tone did not sit well with Oklahomans on social media, who pointed out that the employees are now left without work and paying customers who don't know if they'll be getting their money back.

Jenks Mayor Cory Box said he hopes Onefire finds a new tenant to replace GolfSuites.