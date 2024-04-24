Tulsa Co. District Attorney's Office Holds Spring Day Of Remembrance For Homicide Victims

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office held a ceremony Tuesday night to honor homicide victims. They say it’s a group that no one wants to be part of, but coming together to talk about their losses helps them know they are not alone.

-

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office held a ceremony Tuesday night to honor homicide victims.

The D.A.’s Office says it’s a way to make sure families know their loved ones aren’t forgotten.

They say it’s a group that no one wants to be part of, but coming together to talk about their losses helps them know they are not alone.

The families all got flowers they can plant as a symbolic way to show that the memory of those lost to homicide lives on.

Law enforcement, prosecutors, and victims’ advocates were there and the families shared their stories with one another.

Several families also wore custom shirts with their loved ones' faces and names on them.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says his office does this event so families know how much people care for them.

“When you’ve dealt with trauma, you can turn inside and that’s not a good place to go,” said Kunzweiler. “We’re trying to get these folks to break out of their shell. They think that they’re alone and we want them to know that they have support in this community.”

Bobby Edlund’s daughter, Alyssa, was killed in 2021, and he’s come to every remembrance event he can since.

“I think it’s important for all of us who have lost a loved one to violent crime or from various ways like that we all come together and we support one another tonight,” said Edlund. “We’re also supporting our loved one and we’re remembering the loved one we lost also.”

Edlund says he thinks the flowers are a beautiful tribute to her life.

“My wife’s wanting to replant some new flowers in our flower bed, and having something that we can plant in memory of Alyssa, it’s just something else to add to,” said Edlund. “We already have a butterfly garden for her, so we’re excited to do that.”

The DA’s Office puts on these remembrance events twice a year- at Christmas and during the Spring.