Berryhill Home Catches Fire Twice In One Week

On Tuesday, a family of four escaped a Berryhill house fire, but two people were sent to the hospital, firefighters said. Agencies are investigating after the same home burned again on Wednesday morning.

By: News On 6

-

Investigators are looking into what caused a Berryhill house near West 21st Street and the Gilcrease Turnpike to catch fire for a second time.

The home first burned around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning and then again just after midnight Wednesday morning.

A trucker driving by saw the flames from the road Wednesday morning and helped alert neighbors and get them to safety, firefighters said.

Firefighters said when they got there, the roof was engulfed in flames and the remnants of Tuesday's fire were still going.

Firefighters said they don't know why because there was no electricity or gas, and everything inside was still soaked from putting out the first fire.

On Tuesday, a family of four who lives at the house escaped that fire, but two people were sent to the hospital, firefighters said.

One person was injured after jumping out of a window and the other had smoke inhalation, according to firefighters.

One family member is still hospitalized from Tuesday morning's fire, firefighters said.

Firefighters said they don't know if the fire rekindled or if it was intentionally set.

"They do rekindle when the wind changes a little bit," said Michael Hall, Fire Chief for Berryhill Fire Department. "We're trying to make sure there's nobody who came in a did something malicious. Once we figure that that's not it, then it's just a rekindle from natural requirements."

Berryhill Fire, the State Fire Marshal, and ATF are all investigating this fire.