Man Accused Of Rape In Virginia Arrested By U.S. Marshals In Oklahoma

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house in Virginia, beating her and then raping her.

By: News On 6

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house in Virginia, beating her and then raping her.

The Marshal Service said Daryl King left Virginia and tried to hide in Oklahoma.

He escaped police in Guymon and went to a hotel in Sapulpa where the Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force arrested him the same day they got a tip that he was in Green Country.

"He was very adamant that he was going to go back to Virginia and kill his ex-wife that was obviously something we didn't want so we wanted to find him as quick as we could, especially since he already eluded law enforcement, we didn't want it to happen again," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Joey Poffel.

King was booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

He's charged with first-degree rape, aggravated assault by strangulation, malicious wounding and possession of a firearm after a felony.