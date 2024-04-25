Man Arrested, Accused Of Sexually Abusing 2 Girls For Nearly A Decade

Wednesday, April 24th 2024, 9:34 pm

By: News On 6


A man accused of sexually abusing two girls he knew for nearly 10 years starting when they were in elementary school was arrested by police.

The probable cause affidavit for Jerry Noble said the incidents included rape and showing the victims pornography. 

Investigators said Noble admitted to all of the allegations but claimed the victims came on to him and they wanted to experiment. 

He's charged with six counts of lewd molestation and making child pornography.

Investigators said one victim told her mother but she got a whipping and was accused of lying so she didn't tell again.
