Sapulpa Public Schools Breaks Ground On $23 Million Sports Complex

Wednesday, April 24th 2024, 9:43 pm
Sapulpa Public Schools breaks ground on a new sports complex.
The $23 million complex will have new baseball and softball fields, an indoor practice facility, locker rooms and bleachers.
It's part of the $279 million bond package last September that's also paying for a brand new high school.
"We have about 3 years of building and it's gonna be what we refer to as a glorious mess here in Sapulpa," said Sapulpa superintendent Rob Armstrong.
Project leaders said the project should be ready for opening day next Spring.
