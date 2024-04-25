Sapulpa Public Schools Breaks Ground On $23 Million Sports Complex

The $23 million complex will have new baseball and softball fields, an indoor practice facility, locker rooms and bleachers.

By: News On 6

Sapulpa Public Schools breaks ground on a new sports complex.

It's part of the $279 million bond package last September that's also paying for a brand new high school.

"We have about 3 years of building and it's gonna be what we refer to as a glorious mess here in Sapulpa," said Sapulpa superintendent Rob Armstrong.

Project leaders said the project should be ready for opening day next Spring.