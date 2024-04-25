'Pieces Of The Puzzle Missing': Victim's Sister Pushes For Answers In 42-Year-Old Cold Case Involving Sapulpa Woman

Pamela Gail Long was 25 years old when she was found dead. Authorities said she had been strangled and dumped in the field of an oil lease near Kiefer. The field was miles away from her home in Sapulpa.

Nearly 42 years to the day, DeeAnn Snellgrove isn't giving up on getting answers in her sister's death.

"I believe it's like a puzzle. And the authorities have to look at this like every piece of the puzzle matters. You know, and I think there may be, you know, pieces of the puzzle missing." said DeeAnn.

"You know, you hear the on the big TV shows, you know, you hear (well), they were always the life of the party. Pam wasn't that, she was shy and quiet in groups. And but she was if you if you talk to her on one on one she looked in your face and you felt seen and heard and she was just one of those people," DeeAnn said.

Pam was last seen between North Mission and Dewey Road in Sapulpa the night she went missing on May 2nd. Her sister believes she was headed to the grocery store but never made it there.

"Never came home, nobody ever heard from her again. They do believe she died that night, " DeeAnn said.

Her body was spotted the next day at the oil lease but workers thought she was a mannequin. It wasn't until two days later on May 5th that her remains were finally identified.

"She was sweet and loving and might have been a little naive, but she was very trusting of others, and always saw the good in people," DeeAnn said.

Pam's Husband Larry Long was in jail at the time of her death. Larry has a lengthy criminal history and is currently serving 40 years for lewd molestation.

DeeAnn isn't sure if Larry's life of criminal activity had anything to do with Pam's death back in 1982 but she doesn't think it's a coincidence.

"Anybody that has any information about Pamela's life and or her death. You know if you've heard something, you know, or whatever you know, let the authorities know." said DeeAnn.

If you have any information about the 1982 murder of Pamela Gail Long, contact the #OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.