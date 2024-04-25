"The Most Important Races Of My Life": Tulsan Looks To Punch Her Ticket To Paris

Payton Ridenhour is one of the top BMX athletes in world that will be in Tulsa this weekend looking to clinch a berth in the 2024 Olympics.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

"When you think of BMX, you don't think of Oklahoma right?"

But the eyes of the international BMX community will be in Tulsa this weekend, as the USA BMX Hardesty National Stadium will host the UCI BMX Racing World Cup on Saturday and Sunday. This will be the first time since 2019 that a World Cup race has been held in the US. Top BMX racers from around the globe will be here, looking to claim the World Cup, but also qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

One of those athletes looking to represent the United States in France is 21-year-old "adopted Oklahoman" Payton Ridenour.

"This race has got to be one of the most important races of my life, I'm not going to lie," says Ridenhour. "Just based on the Olympic point scale, this race is important. But also it's a hometown race for me. I know everyone on the USA squad is excited for this race."

The Philadelphia native moved to Tulsa a year and a half ago, and now calls it home. She trains at Hardesty six days a week. Despite competing on her home course this weekend, she feels the familiarity gives her a definite advantage.

"For me it's just better to have my friends and family here watching and cheering me on and I think that kind of puts a little less pressure on me just to have that support factor here."

Ridenour is no stranger to the international spotlight. She earned her first World Cup podium in 20-21, and competed in the Tokyo Olympics.

"I definitely have a better idea on how things work and it's also that experience factor. The more races that you do, whether it's World Cup level, international level, Olympic level, the more confidence you'll have and the more comfortable you feel in those situations."

She's focused on locking up a spot in Paris, and she'll wear the red, white, and blue as she goes for the gold this weekend..

"It would mean everything to me to represent the United States and Oklahoma in Paris. It's the greatest honor to represent your country. But what's important for me in this moment is to just focus on this race and take it one at a time because ultimately this race is going to get me to Paris."