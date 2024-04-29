'Damage Is Unbelievable': Devastation Seen In Sulphur, Murray County, After Saturday Storms

A tornado moved through the southern Oklahoma town of Sulphur, causing significant damage in the downtown part of that city.

Brick buildings in Sulphur's downtown area are destroyed after standing for more than 100 years.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said it's the worst storm damage he's seen in his six years in the position.

The entirety of downtown has caution tape around it. They're old and at risk of collapse, authorities said.

"The damage in downtown Sulphur is unbelievable," said News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter at the scene.

Every single business in the area sustained damage. Storefronts ripped off, a boutique store with clothes thrown around, bricks sprawled out everywhere.

Raina, who owns Raina Sports Lounge, said about a dozen people were in her business at the time of the storm.

She said it came in fast, at the snap of a finger, and all the windows blew out and the place collapsed on everybody.

Raina said she was trapped under five feet of debris for nearly an hour before police rescued her.

The reported fatality in Sulphur was Rena's friend of 10 years, who she said was a loyal customer at the bar.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was found on Sunday.

"I was hoping they'd find her and she'd have a breathing hole like I did," Raina said. "I'm hoping that she... that she went fast. I'm hoping she didn't have to lay there and wonder if she was going to die like I did."