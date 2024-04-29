Sulphur Tornado Damage: Schools Closed Monday, Possibly Longer Due To Extensive Damage

Murray County Emergency Management said Sunday's efforts have been focused on search and rescue, with FEMA teams on the ground.

Rebuilding is going to take a long time in the town of Sulphur, where there is massive damage to both homes and businesses.

Murray County Emergency Management said Sunday's efforts have been focused on search and rescue, with FEMA teams on the ground.

Leaders said they're making sure residents have generator power and a safe spot to stay for the night.

As for the Sulphur school district, superintendent Matt Holder said they're making decisions about how to move forward.

Classes will be closed Monday and the foreseeable future as they assess damage on school campuses and give families time to be together.

The high school has no electricity and has water damage. Every school bus has been severely damaged. Most campuses and athletic fields have debris, broken tree limbs and downed fences.

Oklahoma Rep. Charles McCall (R) Sulphur represents District 22. He said the level of devastation is unbelievable but will rise.

"We'll clean up, we will rebuild and we'll move forward and we'll be here every step of the way with Sulphur and other communities across the state. As we move forward and seek restoration," McCall said.

Sulphur school said they're also receiving help from nearby school districts and they're grateful for that.