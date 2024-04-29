Residents In Morris Trying To Recover Following Severe Storm

Most of the damage is to homes, trees down in the roads, and power lines that are down. Residents are now reaching out to anyone who might need help cleaning up from the storm.

By: News On 6

The town of Morris was hit with severe weather just after midnight Sunday morning. Schools here in Morris canceled classes Monday due to the storms.

Most of the damage here is to homes, trees down in the roads, and power lines that are down.

Crews have been working through the night to get power back on for residents here.

Some residents said they were prepared for the storm because of News On 6's weather coverage.

Residents are now reaching out to anyone who might need help cleaning up from the storm.

"That's the main thing, checking on our neighbors. 'Is everyone OK?' And then the next phase is clean up. 'What can we do? How can we help?'" said Del Beaver.

Janet Mathews said the winds knocked a tree onto her roof and she's now starting the cleanup process.

"Well I cried a little bit because it is a little overwhelming. But I know it'll get fixed. That's what you have insurance for," Mathews said.

This severe weather event was almost 40 years to the day since Morris was hit by a large tornado in the 80s. On April 26, 1984 a tornado hit the town, killing nine people.

The good news from emergency officials is that there aren't any reports of injuries following this weekend's storm.