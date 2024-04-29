Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Says Man In Custody After Running From Deputies

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say ran from deputies and jumped into the Arkansas River.

Several agencies helped in the search, and a K-9 officer ended up finding him in the woods.

Captain Kyle Fickett says deputies got a call about a man stealing from a gravel plant off Avery Drive.

Fickett says they saw Jonathan Robinson with copper wire, but he took off and ran into the river.

"Kind of floated, got on sandbars, and floated a little bit, and made it back to the bank," Fickett said.

After swimming around, he climbed out onto the bank and hid.

"Once we didn't see him, we figured he was hiding in the tree line, and that's when we started TPD's K-9 to help us search," Fickett said.

A K-9 found Robinson in the woods, and deputies took him into custody.

Captain Fickett says for this kind of search, you've got to have a lot of area covered.

"Just getting people set up in a place where he's the most likely to make landfall and try to escape, so we had people on the north side of the river in different places that were likely escape routes, and then we had people set up over here," he said.

Captain Fickett says it was a group effort, and other agencies are always willing to help each other when someone needs it.

"It was a good burglary call, so anytime law enforcement has one of their fellow officers that needs assistance, they're always willing to come and help, and they called and said they could provide assistance, and we said we could always use the help," he said.

Sand Springs Police and Fire, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Berryhill Fire Department also assisted.