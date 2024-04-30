Teen Killed In Gun Battle At Tulsa Apartment Identified; 2nd Teen Critically Injured

One teenager is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting Monday night near 21st and Memorial, Tulsa Police said. Investigators said the scene was as big as a football field with shell casings scattered throughout the apartment complex.

By: News On 6

Sixteen-year-old Valin Bell died due to injuries sustained in the shooting, according to police.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday. Investigators said the scene was as big as a football field with shell casings scattered throughout the apartment complex.

Police said they found two 16-year-old boys critically injured and said Bell later died at the hospital.

Officers also found two guns on the ground, and cars and apartment buildings riddled with bullet holes, police said.

Captain Richard Meulenberg said this trend of gun violence in Tulsa, especially among young people, is unacceptable.

“They are letting their emotions get away from them and you know using guns at this point and you know there's bullet holes in buildings and bullets holes in cars and casings all over the ground here, so we're very fortunate and very lucky that some innocent child wasn't struck out here."

Police said at this time they don't know how or if the two 16-year-old victims were involved in the gun battle. And investigators don't have a suspect in custody or one identified.