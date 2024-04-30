Oklahoma Gov. Stitt Names Jenks Chamber Of Commerce CEO As Head Of State Commerce Department

The current CEO of the Jenks Chamber of Commerce has been named by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to lead the State Department of Commerce.

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has named Heather Turner, the current CEO of the Jenks Chamber of Commerce, as the as executive director of the State Department of Commerce.

In a release from the governor's office, Stitt said in her current position, Turner has advocated on behalf of businesses in Jenks and in the greater Tulsa metro.

“Heather’s time at Jenks Chamber of Commerce is marked with impressive vision and growth," Stitt said. "She knows what it takes to make Oklahoma a top ten state for business, and I’m excited for her to bring that drive to Commerce.”

In the same release, Turner said she looks forward to her role in the department of commerce.

“Throughout my time at Jenks Chamber of Commerce, I found creative ways to build up our business community and attract new businesses to our town,” Turner said. “I’m honored that Governor Stitt is appointing me to bring that same vision and creativity to the Department of Commerce. Oklahoma is the most business-friendly state in the nation, and I can’t wait to continue to build on that success.”