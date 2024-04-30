26-Year-Old Man Killed In Pittsburg County Crash

A man is dead after being hit by a car while he was riding a bicycle near McAlester on Tuesday morning.

By: News On 6

A man is dead after being hit by a car while he was riding a bicycle near McAlester on Tuesday morning.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Gage Ogiela, 26, was parked on this bike in the middle of the road on US-69 just north of Chambers Road. Around 1:05 a.m. the driver of a Silverado truck hit Ogiela while driving north on US-69.

Ogiela was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Troopers say they are still investigating the exact cause of the crash but said that both drivers appear to have been in normal condition before the incident.