Oklahoma Slow-Pitch State Softball Tournament Highlights And Scores

Several east side teams competed in the OSSAA Class 4A-6A state softball championships Tuesday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Bartlesville, Bixby and Broken Arrow started the day off.

The #8 Lady Bruins matched up with top-ranked Choctaw in the first round and fell, 13-1.

Bartlesville ends their season 22-12.

Going into their game, the #7 Bixby Spartans couldn't come back against the #2 Southmoore Sabercats, 14-6 was the final.

The shock of the day in the Class 6A bracket is the undefeated Broken Arrow Lady Tigers falling to the #6 Westmoore Jaguars, 16-14.

The Lady Tigers end their incredible season at 27-1. They bring back all but one senior next season.

Class 5A had one east side team in the bracket with the Bristow Lady Pirates.

After starting the game hot and going up 8-0 early in the bottom of the second inning, the #2 Tecumseh Lady Savages fought back late to score four straight bombs in the top of the fifth and sixth innings to take down Bristow, 14-9.

Lastly, in Class 4A.

The Pocola Lady Indians are looking for redemption after getting runner-up last year in the 2023 Class 4A State Championship.

It didn't take them long, three innings in fact, to hand Hinton a 17-0 run-rule loss in their first game of the afternoon.