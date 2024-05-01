Tulsa Public Schools Holds Job Fair To Hire For Various Positions Across District

The job fair begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday and runs until 4 p.m. at the Maintenance Facilities building, which is near Pine and Memorial.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Public Schools is holding a job fair Wednesday, May 1, to hire for various positions across the district.

TPS is holding the fair to hire for jobs like maintenance and plant operations, transportation, campus police, and more.

The job fair begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday and runs until 4 p.m. at the Maintenance Facilities building, which is near Pine and Memorial.

The district has dozens of positions open at this time as leaders prepare for the upcoming school year.

TPS leaders explained the importance of hiring these jobs now so the district is ready.

"We have over 77 jobs on the job board. But with multiple schools like 77 school sites across the city, we are in need of custodians, and we will need child nutrition workers, and we'll need folks that will help us get the school year started. So there are many opportunities," Jen Sanders, Tulsa Public Schools Director of Recruitment.

Anyone coming to the job fair is asked to bring a resume, two professional references, and their diploma.

TPS will have staff members on site to help anyone who needs assistance applying for open jobs.