Eton Square Cinema To Reopen

Eton Square 6 Cinema has been showing movies at 61st and Memorial for decades. Now, the new owner hopes they'll be ready to show the summer's best films once again this coming weekend.

-

The theater closed a couple of months ago after years of fighting to stay open after COVID.

"So we're really pushing to still be the most affordable family-friendly theater in town," Tiffany Jenkins said.

"My dad, he poured his heart and heart and soul into this place. He's been doing it, you know, like I said, the last 17 years, and he just did it till he couldn't do it anymore," said Jenkins.

Tiffany Jenkins grew up working at the Eton Square Cinema.

"I grew up here, and I have a one-and-a-half-year-old son, and he's gonna get to, you know, see it and experience it and get that same feeling. I know Rob's going to make sure it's an awesome experience. So, I'm excited," said Jenkins.

Rob Mayer's business revives small cinemas in the Midwest. While looking for equipment, he happened upon Eton Square Cinema.

"I thought, well, maybe I can buy the equipment and keep it right here. So that's what we did," said Mayer.

Watching movies has changed drastically in the last ten years, and movie theaters have suffered. Rob wants to make sure this new generation experiences the magic of going to the theater.

"It's storytelling at its best. I mean, you can go in two and a half hours later, you come out and you might feel completely different at the end of that, and that's, you know, that's what goes into movies. That's what the magic and the movie is all about," said Mayer.

It's a feeling Mayer remembers as a kid.

"My first movie I can remember going to was home alone back in the day, you know, a long time ago, but I still remember that. And you know, these young kids are going to remember their first movie and hopefully it's going be here," said Mayer.

Opening dates and times will be posted on the cinema's Facebook page.