Investigation Underway After Man Shot Inside His Tulsa Home

A man is injured after being shot inside a home in a Tulsa neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police responded to this shooting around 5 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Latimer Pl. and Maplewood, which is just west of Sheridan.

Neighbors alerted police about the shooting, officers said. When police arrived on the scene, they said they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

Lt. James Stump said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe about five people were inside of the home when the shooting happened. Officers are trying to find any witnesses who may have seen something.

"Right now we're knocking on everyone's door, seeing if anyone knows anything. If you know something, home cameras, ring door bells, things like that, TPD would love to have that so we can wrap this up," Lt. Stump said.

Investigators are now working now to determine what led to the shooting to help them locate a suspect.

If you have any information about this, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.