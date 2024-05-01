The Outsiders Musical Receives Multiple Tony Award Nominations

The Outsiders Musical received 12 Tony award nominations, including one for Best New Musical. The show is based on the book written by S.E. Hinton and set in Tulsa.

It also received nominations for Best Original Music, Best Choreography and for Best Leading and Featured Actor.

The musical received the second-most nominations after “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Stereophonic."

It opened on Broadway in early April. The show is based on the book written by S.E. Hinton and set in Tulsa.

The Tony awards will air on Channel 6 on Sunday, June 16 at 7 p.m.

Read all of The Outsiders Musical's Tony nominations below:

Best Musical

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (x2)

Best Direction of a Musical

Best Book

Best Original Score

Best Musical Scenic Design

Best Musical Lighting Design

Best Sound Design

Best Choreography

Best Orchestrations