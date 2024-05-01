The Outsiders Musical Receives Multiple Tony Award Nominations

Wednesday, May 1st 2024, 5:29 am
The Outsiders Musical received 12 Tony award nominations, including one for Best New Musical.
It also received nominations for Best Original Music, Best Choreography and for Best Leading and Featured Actor.
The musical received the second-most nominations after “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Stereophonic."
It opened on Broadway in early April. The show is based on the book written by S.E. Hinton and set in Tulsa.
The Tony awards will air on Channel 6 on Sunday, June 16 at 7 p.m.
Read all of The Outsiders Musical's Tony nominations below:
Best Musical
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Best Featured Actor in a Musical (x2)
Best Direction of a Musical
Best Book
Best Original Score
Best Musical Scenic Design
Best Musical Lighting Design
Best Sound Design
Best Choreography
Best Orchestrations
