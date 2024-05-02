3-Time MLB All Star Expected To Play Against Drillers In Tulsa This Weekend

Matt Carpenter, a 14-year MLB veteran and three-time all-star, is expected to play against the Drillers this weekend in Tulsa.

By: News On 6

-

He's on a rehabilitation assignment with the Springfield Cardinals and will join the team for its series against the Tulsa Drillers this weekend.

All four games will be played at ONEOK Field from Thursday through Sunday.

He spent 11 years with the Cardinals before leaving for the Yankees in 2022. He went to the San Diego Padres in 2023 before returning to the St. Louis Cardinals for 2024.

In April, the Cardinals placed Carpenter on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain.

You can find tickets to the weekend series at TulsaDrillers.com.