Elote's Cinco De Mayo Street Festival Returns To Downtown Tulsa

Elote Cafe & Catering will shut down the entire block of Boston Avenue outside its downtown Tulsa location for its 16th annual Cinco de Mayo Street Festival.

Tulsa's biggest Cinco de Mayo fiesta is back for another year, this time with two full days of entertainment.

"It is a lot of work," said owner Libby Billings. "We have to hire like a hundred additional employees to work outside because we want to keep the lines short."

The restaurant will have its famous puffy tacos, elote, churros, cervezas, margaritas, and more for purchase. However, the event itself and all its entertainment are free.

"It is very colorful, it is very silly, just doing something different in downtown Tulsa," said Billings.

The highlight of the two-day fiesta is the Lucha Libre wrestling happening every hour on the hour.

"That is masked Mexican wrestling, basically good vs. evil," said Billings. "The characters are silly, like we have a pinata this year, that may or may not shoot candy out of it whenever it gets beat up."

At 8 p.m. Saturday night, the crowd's attention will be directed from the Luchador's to the roof.

"We will be throwing puffy tacos off the roof that are attached to parachutes, so that will be fun," Billings said.

Elote is also introducing a new kid-friendly activity on Cinco de Mayo.

"We just wanted to do something fun, playful, and new this year," Billings said. "I had seen zucchini cars being raced at the farmer's market one year, so I decided to do a corn cob derby race."

Build-your-own kits will be available for purchase at the event or kids can make one at home to race. The competition is from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday with the finalists racing for a corn cob trophy.

For more information about Elote's Cinco de Mayo Street Festival