Wrong-Way Driver Crashes Into 2 Police Vehicles, Arrested For DUI

The whole incident was caught on both car's dash cameras. The officers were driving to downtown on the Broken Arrow Expressway when one of them saw an SUV ahead.

-

A wrong-way driver crashed into two Tulsa Police officers on their way to TPD headquarters.

The whole incident was caught on both car's dash cameras. The officers were driving to downtown on the Broken Arrow Expressway when one of them saw an SUV ahead.

"I saw the headlights a little bit late as it was rounding the corner, and I was just trying to figure out where they were going. " said Officer Hannah Bentley, TPD.

Officer Bentley and another police officer were headed to TPD headquarters with witnesses from a deadly shooting from Saturday night. Officer Bentley was the first one in a group of cars headed the same direction.

"I was absolutely just bracing myself and like I said, I inevitably knew was going to happen, so I didn't have very many places to go. I was conscientious of the people behind me, as well.

And so, I knew it was going to happen. Luckily, I was able to slow down to about 20 miles per hour. “ said Bentley.

Jasmine Sampson was the driver behind the SUV that hit the two police cars head-on.

According to the arrest and booking report, Sampson was taken to jail for driving under the influence, going the wrong way, failing to have insurance, and having fake tags.

After watching the video, other officers are shocked no one was badly hurt.

"My first reaction was they did great trying to avoid it. Again, the speed at least was manageable, of course and the fact that no one got hurt was fantastic." Said Officer Danny Bean, TPD.

"It's pretty miraculous how that happened. And I'm very thankful for it to be honest." Said Bentley.