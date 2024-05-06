Rogers State Softball To Host NCAA Regional This Week

This will be the Hillcats' 3rd straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, and 2nd time to host a Regional in 3 years.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

The Rogers State softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament after winning this weekend's MIAA Tournament. The Hillcats earned a No. 2 seed and will host the NCAA Division II Central Regional this week at the Diamond Sports Complex in Claremore.

This is RSU's third-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, and second time to host a regional in those 3 years.

The 2nd seed Hillcats will take on No. 7 seed Southern Nazarene in the 1st round at 4:30 on Thursday. No. 3 seed UCO will take No. 6 seed Washburn in the other 1st round game at 2 pm.

The tournament will feature two games on Thursday, three games on Friday, and the Championship game on Saturday.