Power Outage Reports Across Oklahoma From Severe Weather

Thousands of Oklahomans are without power on Monday after tornadic storms hit northeast Oklahoma.

Monday, May 6th 2024, 11:49 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

As of 11:45 p.m., there are nearly 9,000 outage reports in Osage, Washington, Nowata and Craig counties.

A confirmed tornado caused significant damage to Barnsdall and areas of Bartlesville. That damage includes homes, trees, power lines and more.

News On 6 has crews in those areas gathering information.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

