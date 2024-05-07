Power Outage Reports Across Oklahoma From Severe Weather

Monday, May 6th 2024, 11:49 pm
Thousands of Oklahomans are without power on Monday after tornadic storms hit northeast Oklahoma.
As of 11:45 p.m., there are nearly 9,000 outage reports in Osage, Washington, Nowata and Craig counties.
A confirmed tornado caused significant damage to Barnsdall and areas of Bartlesville. That damage includes homes, trees, power lines and more.
News On 6 has crews in those areas gathering information.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
May 6th, 2024
May 7th, 2024
May 7th, 2024
May 7th, 2024
May 7th, 2024