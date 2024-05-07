Power Outage Reports Across Oklahoma From Severe Weather

Thousands of Oklahomans are without power on Monday after tornadic storms hit northeast Oklahoma.

By: News On 6

As of 11:45 p.m., there are nearly 9,000 outage reports in Osage, Washington, Nowata and Craig counties.

A confirmed tornado caused significant damage to Barnsdall and areas of Bartlesville. That damage includes homes, trees, power lines and more.

News On 6 has crews in those areas gathering information.

