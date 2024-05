The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 72-year-old man from Skiatook died in a crash on Highway 20 between Hominy and Skiatook on Wednesday.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 72-year-old man from Skiatook died in a crash on Highway 20 between Hominy and Skiatook on Wednesday.

Troopers say Harvey Jones was pulling a boat in his pickup when he collided with a semi.

The semi-driver was not hurt.

Troopers are still investigating what happened.