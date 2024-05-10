'People Are Still Hurting': Volunteers Helping Clean Up Bartlesville Tornado Damage

After devastating tornadoes, volunteers from near and far helped out with the clean-up efforts in Green Country.

-

There were trees everywhere in Bartlesville, but thanks to the help of some good Samaritans, many yards in town would soon look like new.

"It wasn't as bad as it could have been," said Dennis Pendleton when he returned home after taking shelter during Monday night's storms.

His house was still standing, but the trees in his backyard took a big hit.

"Honestly I thought it was going to take some months to get this done," he said.

With some help, months turned into minutes.

"Really not just a couple days, it's only been a few hours worth of work," Dennis said looking at how much had already been cleaned up.

Volunteers with Samaritan's Purse helped clean up after the storm. Although the team leader had helped with dozens of disaster relief projects, he said it never gets easier.

"You still see that, it's still devastation, people are still hurting, houses are destroyed and trees are down and things like that, it still affects you, and it's still just, wow, one of those kinds of things," said Brian Bartholme.

Bartholme and his team cut trees and cleaned up the debris from the yards, but their help went beyond the labor.

"The important part is really to meet with them and be with them, let's hear their story, what did you go through, can we help in any way," he said.

Helping out gets Bartholme choked up.

"We want people to hear about Jesus, we want them to know that Jesus loves them, cares about them, just like he cares about us, sorry it's a little emotional."

When asked what was next, Dennis said he wasn't sure, but what he did know was that he couldn't have done this alone.

"It gets done real fast with a lot of people so I'm very thankful for these people," Dennis said.

To volunteer with Samaritan's Purse in clean-up efforts, contact (918)-350-2410.

If you are in need of disaster relief from the organization, contact (833)-747-1234.