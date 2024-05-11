Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Embezzlement After Payment Error By Employer

Tulsa Police arrested a man suspected of embezzling nearly $19,000 after a payment error by his employer.

By: News On 6

Investigators said a Firehouse Subs manager told them Larry Waldon was supposed to be paid for 31 hours but was accidentally paid for more than 3,100 hours.

The affidavit for Waldon said he was paid $19,213.25 when he was actually owed $305.17.

When the general manager was notified and tried to make contact with Waldon, he never got a response.

Waldon then failed to show up for his shift the next day and was fired.

When the Firehouse Subs payroll company attempted to reverse the deposit, it was unsuccessful because his account didn't have the money.

Investigators said Waldon eventually talked with the manager and said it wasn't his fault he was overpaid.

Waldon was eventually arrested and accused of Felony Embezzlement.