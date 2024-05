Chinh Doan, John Holcomb, Chloe Abbott and Meteorologist Aaron Reeves all shared photos of their loved ones on this special day.

By: News On 6

-

On this Mother's Day, we wanted to give a shoutout to all the moms of those working on air during this Sunday newscast.

Chinh Doan, John Holcomb, Chloe Abbott and Meteorologist Aaron Reeves all shared photos of their loved ones on this special day.

Happy Mother's Day!