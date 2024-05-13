Master Gardeners Tour To Showcase Inspiring Tulsa Landscapes

The Master Gardeners Tour is happening soon and folks will be able to see some of the wonderful things you can do with your yard. Horticulturist Brian Jervis was here to talk about the tour and what to plant now!

By: News On 6

Spring has sprung! With all our rains, yards and landscapes are really lush and beautiful.

The Master Gardeners Tour is happening soon and folks will be able to get out and see some of the wonderful things you can do with your yard.

Brian Jervis is a Horticulturist with the OSU Extension Office and he was here to talk about the tour and what to plant now! | CLICK HERE to learn more.