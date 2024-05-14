Police Search Ends In Owasso; Auto-Theft Suspect Not Located

There is a large police presence along 86th Street in Owasso after a man led police on a chase to the area. Police are searching a large area from the Cottages at Tallgrass Point Apartments to North Memorial Drive for the suspect.

By: News On 6

Police from Tulsa and Owasso searched along 86th Street in Owasso on Monday after a man led police on a chase to the area.

Police searched a large area around 86th Street North Memorial Drive for a man they said was known to have stolen several cars. The search ended just after 4:30 after several hours without success. Police have not released the name or a description of the suspect at this time. According to TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg, police do not have direct confirmation that the man was armed.

Tulsa Police said this all started when one of their officers identified a known auto theft suspect in Owasso and asked Owasso PD for help. According to Owasso PD, an officer tried to pull over the suspect driving a blue Honda with dealer tags just after around 12:30 p.m. when the driver took off.

The driver eventually abandoned the car near a Casey's store at 86th St North and Mingo. Police said that the man then ran away toward the Cottages at Tallgrass Point Apartments neighborhood but did not stay there. Police believe that he kept running past the nearby railroad tracks toward North Memorial Drive.

Tulsa and Owasso police worked together for over four hours to find the suspect. Drones, dogs, and the TPD helicopter were brought to the scene to help with the search.

