Local Law Enforcement Hope To Raise Awareness For Domestic Strangulation Cases With New PSA

Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for women being killed by men and second for domestic violence. Broken Arrow Police Department joined with police chiefs and sheriffs from 12 other agencies as well as DVIS and News On 6 to make a PSA to bring awareness to the harsh reality of domestic strangulations in our communities.

Thursday, May 16th 2024, 12:59 pm

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Law enforcement agencies in Green Country are stressing the importance of strangulation during domestic violence.

Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for women being killed by men and second for domestic violence.

Broken Arrow Police Department joined with police chiefs and sheriffs from 11 other agencies as well as DVIS and News On 6 to make a PSA to bring awareness to the harsh reality of domestic strangulations in our communities.

Those agencies include Broken Arrow PD, Bixby PD, Glenpool PD, Jenks PD, Sand Springs PD, Sapulpa PD, Catoosa PD, Tulsa PD, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Wagoner County Sherrif's Office, Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, and Lighthorse Police. 3 victim advocates from DVIS also appeared in the PSA offering up real phrases victims have shared.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 16th, 2024

May 18th, 2024

May 18th, 2024

May 18th, 2024

Top Headlines

May 18th, 2024

May 18th, 2024

May 18th, 2024

May 18th, 2024