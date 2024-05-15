Drillers Drop Series Opener Against Wichita, 6-3

The Wichita Wind Surge now leads the Propeller Series 4-3. With the loss, Tulsa falls to 5th in the Texas League North.

By: Scott Pfeil

The Tulsa Drillers opened a six-game series at ONEOK Field against the Wichita Wind Surge with a 6-3 loss Tuesday night. With the win, Wichita now leads the Propeller Series between the two teams 4-3. The teams will play 17 more times, and the Propeller Trophy will be presented to the team that wins the season series.

The Wind Surge jumped out to an early lead in the 1st, as four of the first five batters reached to give Wichita a 2-0 lead. The Wind Surge would add four more runs in the 6th and 7th innings to take a 6-0 lead. The Drillers rallied for 3 runs in the 7th and 8th innings but couldn't get any closer.

Wichita starting pitcher Pierson Ohl collected the win with six shutout innings and a career-high ten strikeouts, including seven straight strikeouts from one out in the first inning through two outs in the third. Former OSU Cowboy Carson McCusker went 1-4 with a walk and a stolen base for Wichita.

One of the highlights for Tulsa came in the 2nd inning. Jorel Ortega led off with a swinging bunt up the third base line that he was easily going to beat out for a base hit, and Rushing attempted to blow the roller foul.