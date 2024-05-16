Family, Pets Safe After Early Morning House Fire In Tulsa

Firefighters said they responded to the home near 81st and Memorial around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Thursday, May 16th 2024, 7:11 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire near 81st and Memorial.

Firefighters said they believe a ceiling fan inside a bathroom may have caused the fire.

The family and their pets were all able to get out of the house OK and found a place to stay for the night, firefighters said.
