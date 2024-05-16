'It Represents Unity': Go Green For Greenwood Commemorates 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

From May 30 to June 1, Downtown Tulsa, Greenwood, and many other areas will be lit up green. Residents are also encouraged to wear green during this time to acknowledge the past and honor the survivors of the race massacre.

-

A Tulsa man known as "Mr. Greenwood" is encouraging people to "Go Green for Greenwood" to commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. From May 30 to June 1, Downtown Tulsa, Greenwood, and many other areas will be lit up green.

Tony Williams, also known as Mr. Greenwood, is one of the organizers of the event. This is the second year in a row where he has encouraged people to Go Green for Greenwood. He said it's a way for people to acknowledge the past and honor the survivors of the race massacre.

"We don’t want to forget our history. This is a part of our history, and at the same time I feel like it’s uniting. It’s uniting the city. We are going to remember and honor what happened here, but at the same time by the city recognizing that, it also unites us," Williams said.

Williams encourages people to put up green lights and wear green. He wants us to remember our history and said this event can be something that brings Tulsa together.

"It also represents community. It represents unity. For years, everything was so divided, and so this movement or this Go Green for Greenwood, it brings together everybody. It’s not just a black thing. It’s for everybody to show their love and solidarity," Williams said.

There are several organizations also participating in the Go Green for Greenwood initiative. These include The Cox Convention Center, the Black Wall Street Chamber, and Downtown Tulsa partnership just to name a few.