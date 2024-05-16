Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Rob 2 Downtown Tulsa Banks

A man is in custody accused of attempting to rob two Downtown Tulsa banks within 10 minutes on Thursday.

-

A man is in custody accused of attempting to rob two Downtown Tulsa banks within 10 minutes on Thursday.

Tulsa Police said the man first went to the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union Bank and when he didn't get anything there, he ran a block over to IBC and tried to get money there.

Robbery Lieutenant Justin Ritter says the man demanded money from both banks and told employees he had a weapon, but they didn't see a weapon.

Lt. Ritter says the man dropped some clothing while running away and police grabbed it as evidence.

Lt. Ritter said the employees at both banks did a great job of giving a description, so police could go to the bus stop and find the man who matched the description and take him into custody.

He says it was a great team effort by everyone that allowed them to make the arrest so fast.

"We work right here, so even detectives were on the scene within five minutes, so just good collective effort on everybody's part," Lt. Ritter said.

A witness was eating at Coney Island when she saw the man run by, wearing a mask and she came outside to see what was happening.

"We were going about our business but when we came out, all the cops were around, so we kind of stopped to look, but we didn't know what was happening until we got back here," Hayle Lewis said.

Once police release the man's name, we'll report it.