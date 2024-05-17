Police Respond To Shots Fired Near Rooster Days Festival In Broken Arrow

A shooting involving juveniles near the Rooster Days festival in Broken Arrow is under investigation.

By: News On 6

The Broken Arrow Police Department said just after 7 p.m., officers working the festival heard gunshots to the east.

BAPD responded to the location and after investigating, determined that a group of juveniles were fighting and someone fired shots into the air.

Police said one juvenile was detained and the weapon used has been recovered.

BAPD said this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Rooster Days remains open.

