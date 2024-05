A Broken Arrow man was one of the judges at this year's Westminster Dog Show. Fred Bassett is an American Kennel Club Judge and he joins us to talk about his experience.

By: News On 6

We've been excited to talk about the Westminster Dog Show and the Best of Show, a miniature poodle named Sage.

We found out a man from Broken Arrow is actually one of the judges who helped Sage make it to the final competition.

Fred Bassett is an American Kennel Club Judge and was one of the judges at Westminster. He joins us on Six In The Morning to talk about his experience.