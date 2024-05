The Tulsa Idea Challenge Brings Entrepreneurs Together To Workshop Ideas

The Tulsa Idea Challenge sponsored by Tulsa Remote, 36 Degrees North, and Builders and Backers, is a workshop and competition open to any Tulsan interested in learning more about entrepreneurship. Recent winners Sara Gayle and Chris Walonski joined News On 6 to talk about the challenge and how people can get involved.

By: News On 6

