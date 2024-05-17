Tulsa Police Identify Man Accused Of Trying To Rob 2 Banks In 10 Minutes

A man accused of trying to rob two banks in downtown Tulsa has been identified by Tulsa Police.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police have identified the man accused of trying to rob two banks in downtown Tulsa.

According to Tulsa Police, William Sier tried to rob the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union at 5th and Boston and IBC Bank at 5th and Main within 10 minutes of each other on Thursday.

Tulsa Police said the man first went to the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union Bank and when he didn't get anything there, he ran a block over to IBC and tried to get money there. Robbery Lieutenant Justin Ritter says the man demanded money from both banks and told employees he had a weapon, but they didn't see a weapon.

Ritter said the man dropped some clothing while running away and police grabbed it as evidence. Ritter said the employees at both banks did a great job of giving a description, so police could go to the bus stop and find the man who matched the description and take him into custody.

He says it was a great team effort by everyone that allowed them to make the arrest so fast.

"We work right here, so even detectives were on the scene within five minutes, so just good collective effort on everybody's part," Lt. Ritter said.

Sier is facing potential charges of Attempted Robbery with a Firearm and Assault and Battery on a Police Officer.