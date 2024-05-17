'We Flushed The BYU Game': OSU Cowgirls Begin NCAA Softball Regionals Against Northern Colorado

The OSU Cowgirls begin the NCAA Softball Regionals as the no. 5 national seed on Friday, despite an early loss in the Big 12 Tournament.

By: News On 6

The last time the Cowgirls were on the field it was a shock to everyone.

The loss to BYU wasn't what fans expected opening postseason play.

"I think we flushed the BYU game on the bus," said OSU Head Coach Kenny Gajewski. "To be honest, I was really bummed. I was really, I was bummed for our fans and everything happens for a reason and at some point in time, we'll look back and go 'That's why that happened."

OSU pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl looked at the extended rest period given with the early loss as a positive.

"I got three days off after we had that loss to BYU, which I think was essential to me because personally, I throw harder when I take some time off. So when I first threw again (on Monday) I felt absolutely amazing," Kilfoyl said.

The postseason is where the wins and losses really count. A loss sets you back and two ends your season.

The road to the Women's College World Series for Oklahoma State begins Friday against Northern Colorado at 4:30 p.m. in Stillwater.