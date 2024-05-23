1-Year-Old Boy Killed By Vehicle Backing Out Of Driveway In Broken Arrow

A 1-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident at his home in Broken Arrow. Police said he was run over in his driveway.

Police say these cases are hard on everyone involved.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Broken Arrow Police responded to a call in a neighborhood off Aspen and Pittsburg for a boy who was hit by a car.

"It appears, upon preliminary investigation, that this is a tragic accident of possibly backing out of the driveway and running over the juvenile," said Captain Josh McCoy with Broken Arrow Police.

While we don't know all of the details, this isn't the first tragic accident like this recently in Green Country.

Back in April, there was a similar incident in Tulsa where a 3-year-old boy was run over in his driveway and was critically hurt.

Police said with school out and summer here, more kids are enjoying the warmer weather and drivers need to be extra cautious.

"As you're driving through neighborhoods mind the speed limit if you see kids out, slow down," Capt. McCoy said. "Use extra caution when you're backing out and pulling into driveways, make sure there are no littles that are out walking around just do your part to be very aware of what's going on."

As for working tragic accidents like this one, Capt. McCoy said it's tough.

"Anytime that we're responding to anything involving a kid especially when we're talking about a death, most of us have families, most of us have children, we're citizens just like anyone else that have families. So for us to respond to this, it's one of those calls we don't want to respond to and when we do it's difficult," Capt. McCoy said.

Broken Arrow Police did say they have access to mental health resources when they experience trauma on the job.

No one is expected to be cited or charged in this incident.

