Sooner Lake Closed Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend

According to the Oklahoma Wildlife Department, Sooner Lake in Pawnee County is closed to the public.

By: News On 6, David Prock

Games Wardens said that the lake is being closed after elevated microorganism levels were discovered.

"Sooner Lake is temporarily closed due to elevated microorganism levels most likely due to recent rains and high winds. OG&E is monitoring the levels and will re-open the lake to public usage when conditions return to normal," said Oklahoma Game Wardens.

The department did not provide a re-open date.