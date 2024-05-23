Sooner Lake Closed Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend

According to the Oklahoma Wildlife Department, Sooner Lake in Pawnee County is closed to the public.

Thursday, May 23rd 2024, 11:13 am

By: News On 6, David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

Sooner Lake in Pawnee County is closed to the public, according to the Oklahoma Wildlife Department.

Games Wardens said that the lake is being closed after elevated microorganism levels were discovered.

"Sooner Lake is temporarily closed due to elevated microorganism levels most likely due to recent rains and high winds. OG&E is monitoring the levels and will re-open the lake to public usage when conditions return to normal," said Oklahoma Game Wardens.

Related Story: Dos & Don'ts: GRDA Police Provide Floating, Boat Safety Tips For Memorial Day Weekend

The department did not provide a re-open date.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 23rd, 2024

May 10th, 2024

April 2nd, 2024

January 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

May 24th, 2024

May 24th, 2024

May 24th, 2024

May 24th, 2024